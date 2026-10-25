Is Kenneth Walker Married, Single, or Dating Anyone?

Oct 25, 2026 1 min read
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Kenneth Walker #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Credit: Getty Images

Kenneth Walker III is having another massive season in the NFL this year, and tonight (October 25) could be a huge game for him as he returns to Seattle.

The 26-year-old running back signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this past offseason, after being named the Super Bowl MVP in 2026 with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, he’s returning to his home turf – in a new uniform – looking to help the Chiefs secure another win.

Kenneth Walker in a Chiefs game, holding a football and running towards the camera

After joining the Chiefs, Kenneth has completely transformed their offense, leading the league in rushing yards while averaging a massive 6.3 yards per carry through his first five games. Specifically, he has 665 rushing yards, 14 receptions, and 8 total touchdowns ahead of tonight’s game.

Kenneth Walker in a Chiefs game, with his back to the camera, going to high five Travis Kelce who is facing the camera

Is Kenneth Walker Dating Anyone or Does He Have a Wife?

While watching the game, you may be wondering about Kenneth‘s personal life, specifically, if he’s dating anyone or married.

As of right now, Kenneth keeps his private life extremely private. We don’t know if he’s single or not, as he has not shared that part of his life to the media, nor has he posted on social media about his dating history.

If you’re interested in more about NFL dating histories, quarterback, Sam Darnold, is recently married and we have all the info about his wife!

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