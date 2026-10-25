Is Kimi Antonelli Single or Dating? What We Know About the F1 Driver’s Relationship Status

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Kimi Antonelli is on the verge of becoming a Formula 1 driver’s champion!

The 20-year-old Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team driver from Italy has been leading the drivers’ standings for most the 2026 race season, and could win the title as soon as TODAY (October 25).

Ahead of the 2026 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, Kimi has 340 points in the championship, and leads by 102 over his teammate, George Russell, in second with 238.

With Kimi starting the US GP in first position and potentially winning the title, you may be wondering about his dating life.

So, is Kimi Antonelli single or dating someone?

Kimi Antonelli is currently single

At the time of this post, it appears as though Kimi is currently single and not dating anyone.

It was previously known that Kimi was in a relationship with Czech karting driver and influencer Eliska Babickova.

The former couple was together for about two years before they broke up earlier this year. According to reports, they started dating in October 2023 and split in early 2026.

What Eliska Babickova has said about their breakup

In February 2026, Eliska shared a video on TikTok and Instagram addressing the breakup rumors.

Eliska starts by saying that she and Kimi were trying to figure things out throughout February.

“I’ve seen so much speculation and fake narratives and news, and whatever. That’s just not right. I want to set the record straight, just so everyone knows, and there don’t need to be any more false, disgusting narratives,” she said. “Yes, we did break up. I was the one to end the relationship because I felt that we no longer aligned on our personal lives and what we wanted for our future. Also, our values towards the end of the relationship were very different.”

“That’s basically it. That’s why the relationship ended. There’s no massive drama.”

She also shut down any speculation that either of them cheated, but she would not add more information about the breakup.

Kimi has not spoken out publicly about their breakup.

Posted To:Dating History F1 formula 1 Kimi Antonelli