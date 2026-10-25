Is Max Verstappen Single or Married? All About the Formula 1 Driver’s Long-Term Girlfriend & Their Child

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F1 champ Max Verstappen is hitting the track for the 2026 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix TODAY (October 25)!

The 29-year-old Dutch-Belgian Red Bull Racing driver will start the race in second position and hope to overtake Kimi Antonelli in first to pick up a third win a row.

Max, who is a four-time drivers champion, is still mathematically in contention to win the title this year. He is currently in fourth place with 221 points. The soonest he could win the title is the Qatar Grand Prix in late November, if the three drivers ahead of him fail to score points accordingly.

If you’re wondering about Max‘s personal life, we’ve got all the details on his relationship!

Max Verstappen has been dating Kelly Piquet for over five years!

Max Verstappen has been in a relationship with Kelly Piquet since at least January 1, 2021, when they went Instagram official.

Throughout the years, Kelly has been in attendance at many of Max‘s races and has been by his side for several wins too. She was just seen supporting him at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month, and they were seen celebrating his win together after the race. See photos below!

Over the summer, Max and Kelly were seen on vacation in Saint-Tropez and in Sardinia during breaks between races.

Kelly is no stranger to Formula 1 as her father is three-time Drivers’ Champion Nelson Piquet. Her brothers Pedro and Nelson Jr are also race car drivers.

Before the final race of the 2024 season, Max and Kelly announced that they were expecting their first child together.

On May 2, 2025, Max and Kelly shared the first pics of their newborn daughter and revealed her name in a joint Instagram post.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily … Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much,” Max wrote. Check out the pics HERE!

Kelly also shares a seven-year-old daughter, Penelope, with her ex, former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Find out more about Max‘s dating history here…

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