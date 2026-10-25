Is Tom Cavanagh Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Actor’s Wife of 22 Years & Their 4 Children

Oct 25, 2026 1 min read
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Tom Cavanagh attends You Gotta Believe Hosts 9th Annual "Voices: Stars For Foster Kids"
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Tom Cavanagh is back on Hallmark Channel with a new holiday movie!

The 62-year-old actor stars in the Countdown to Christmas romance What If Christmas alongside Lori Loughlin.

Tom is no stranger to Hallmark, having starred in the Darrow & Darrow mystery movie franchise and Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas.

The actor is also known for starring in The Flash on The CW, several other TV movies and more.

So, who is Tom Cavanagh married to?

Tom Cavanagh and Maureen Grise attend Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Gala

Tom Cavanagh is married to Maureen Grise

Tom has been married to his longtime love, Maureen Grise, since July 2004!

They tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony on Nantucket in Massuchesetts.

Maureen is a photo editor and photographer, who has worked for Sports Illustrated and The New York Times.

Tom Cavanagh and Maureen Grise attend Seventh Annual Project A.L.S. New York City Gala

Tom and Maureen are parents to 4 children

A year and a half after getting married, Tom and Maureen welcomed their first child, daughter Alice in February 2006. They are also parents to sons Thomas, 19, and James, 17, as well as daughter Katie, who is the youngest.

The longtime married couple keep their children out of the spotlight, and they largely keep their own relationship private. Their last red carpet appearance together was in 2014, while attending The Derek Jeter 18th Annual Turn 2 Foundation Dinner.

If you missed it, find out all of the real-life Hallmark couples!

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