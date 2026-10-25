Jessi Draper Reveals If Boyfriend Marciano Brunette Will Be on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 6

Oct 25, 2026 3 min read
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Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette attend Vanderpump Hotel grand opening in Las Vegas
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Jessi Draper is teasing the upcoming sixth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The 34-year-old MomTok influencer and JZ Styles owner is set to return to the Hulu series’ next season, and she addressed the possibility of her new beau, Marciano Brunette, appearing on the show.

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette attend the 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas

“I mean, he’s a big part of my life now, and we just filmed season six, and he’s a big part of everything I’ve been through,” she told Us Weekly. “I think you guys will see some of that.”

“We have nothing to hide. We’re open books, and so, we’re gonna show you guys the good, the bad, the ugly,” Jessi added, teasing a “great” batch of episodes coming up.

She also opened up about how those close to her took to their relationship.

Jessi Draper and Marciano Brunette attend the Vanderpump Hotel opening

“It was a little hard at the beginning with some of my friends and family,” she told the publication. “Everyone was, like, a little nervous, but I will say, as of right now, he’s won everyone over. Everyone in my life loves him, which is such a refreshing feeling.”

“I love everyone, too, that is in her life. It’s been fantastic,” Marciano added. “I could not say more good things about her.”

While they begin to share more of their relationship on screen, the couple plans to stay true to who they are.

“I think the main thing for us is that we want to stay authentically ourselves,” Marciano said. “I think if you create boundaries, healthy or not, we want to make sure that we’re still presenting ourselves as who we are and not faking anything. … We want to show you everything, that’s who we are. We want to show you all of it, and I think if you create some of those boundaries, sometimes you’re not going to do that. We want to be authentically ourselves and show everyone that.”

Marciano joining the show may come as a surprise after he filed a lawsuit against the reality series’ production company late last year for defamation following the fallout from the first Vanderpump Villa crossover.

If you recall, Jessi and Marciano had an emotional affair, which began after the first met during season two of Vanderpump Villa, and escalated in the time after that.

Earlier this year, her husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce after several years together.

Following her split, Jessi and Marciano started hanging out, and in April, she said he was just “one on the roster.”

However, as they spent more time together, they then advanced their relationship and have seemingly been inseparable since. In fact, he even recently moved to Utah from Las Vegas to be closer to her!

If you missed it, Jessi‘s ex was reported to no longer be appearing on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In September, Mikayla Matthews quit the show due to Taylor Frankie Paul returning, but the latter revealed a week later that she has also quit.

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