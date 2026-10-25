JoJo Siwa Reveals She & Boyfriend Chris Hughes Picked Out the Exact Same Engagement Ring

Credit: Getty

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are already thinking about engagement rings!

The 23-year-old “Boomerang” singer and dancer revealed that she and her 33-year-old boyfriend independently picked out the exact same ring design while talking about their future together.

JoJo shared the story with People during the Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 21).

She explained that she had previously told her mom, Jessalyn Siwa, that she wanted Chris to design her engagement ring himself if he ever proposed.

“I want him to design it completely. I want it to be completely his design,” she recalled telling her mom.

However, JoJo had also searched Google and found a photo of what she considered her dream engagement ring.

During a dinner with Chris, she decided to ask him what he thought her perfect ring would look like.

The couple agreed to show each other their choices at the same time, without knowing what the other had picked.

“One, two, three. And we flipped it. And we were holding the same photo from Google!” JoJo told the outlet.

She described the design as having a blue, emerald-shaped stone and said the odds of them choosing the same image were “so slim.”

Despite all the engagement talk, JoJo and Chris have not announced that they’re engaged.

The former Dance Moms star also shared a relationship update, revealing that things between them are going “great.”

“It’s been lovely,” she said, adding that they’re approaching their year-and-a-half anniversary.

JoJo and Chris first met while competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025. Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and they confirmed their relationship that June.

The couple has been open about the possibility of marriage.

Earlier this year, JoJo admitted she had wedding fever after attending her brother’s wedding.

At the time, she said she would be ready to get married whenever Chris felt the time was right.

JoJo also previously revealed that her song “Serendipity” was inspired by her unexpected romance with Chris.

Check out everything JoJo said about their matching engagement ring choices.

Posted To:Chris Hughes jojo siwa