Meghan Markle’s Father Investigation: Police Examining Laptop, New Details Revealed

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Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle Sr. is facing new scrutiny as police in the Philippines continue investigating serious allegations against him.

Authorities are examining a laptop found at the 82-year-old’s former home in Cebu, Philippines, as part of an investigation involving alleged child sexual abuse images.

Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla told The Guardian on Sunday (October 25) that investigators expect to finish examining the evidence within about a week.

He said officials plan to release a statement once they have a clearer picture of what the materials show.

Police inspected Thomas‘ former home in Cebu after reports emerged that his son, Thomas Markle Jr., had discovered disturbing images while going through his father’s belongings.

Officials confirmed that investigators are examining the laptop and other materials as they try to determine what happened.

Jonvic also made serious comments about the allegations, but stressed that investigators need to finish their work before reaching a final conclusion.

“In these cases where family disputes are mixed up, we have to consider all the angles. Right now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. We want to be sure before we release the findings,” he said.

Philippine authorities have said they will work with law enforcement in other countries and consider criminal charges if they find enough evidence.

“The PNP will coordinate with their counterparts to locate and take appropriate legal actions against Mr. Markle if found that there is sufficient evidence to charge him,” Jonvic said in a statement to AFP.

The investigation in the Philippines remains ongoing, and the allegations against Thomas Sr. have not been proven.

Thomas Sr. has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies” in comments to the Daily Mail. He has also disputed that the computers were in his possession during the period in question.

The new information comes just days after Meghan spoke publicly about the allegations against her father.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been estranged from her father for years, said she had been informed of troubling allegations in the past. She also explained that her decision to keep him away from her children with Prince Harry was intended to protect them.

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police recently confirmed that it received a letter containing allegations involving Thomas in January 2019 but did not share the information with other law enforcement agencies.

The British police department is now reviewing how it handled the matter.

Read more about the Metropolitan Police’s newly confirmed handling of the earlier allegations.

Posted To:crime Meghan Markle Thomas Markle Thomas Markle Jr