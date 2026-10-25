Meghan Markle’s Father Investigation Takes New Turn as Police Admit They Didn’t Share Allegations

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Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle Sr. is at the center of a new development after British police confirmed they received allegations concerning him years ago but did not share them with other law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday (October 24), London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that it received a letter in January 2019 containing claims about alleged criminal activity outside the United Kingdom involving the 82-year-old father of the Duchess of Sussex.

The police department said the letter was reviewed and passed along to the office of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, but the allegations were not shared with other authorities, according to ITV News.

The Metropolitan Police is now reviewing how it handled the matter and considering whether to refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the independent watchdog that oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.

The development comes after reports emerged that Thomas is being investigated in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse images.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered the materials while clearing out his father’s former home in Cebu, Philippines.

Authorities in the Philippines have confirmed that investigations are underway, according to the Associated Press. The allegations against Thomas Sr. have not been proven, and he has denied them.

Meghan previously addressed the reports in a statement released Friday (October 23), explaining that she had been informed of disturbing allegations about her father years earlier.

She also said her decision to distance herself from him and prevent contact with her children was motivated by a desire to protect them.

While Meghan recalled receiving information about the letter in 2018, police records place its receipt in January 2019. A representative for the Sussexes acknowledged that she may have misremembered the timing and accepted the police records as authoritative, according to Reuters.

It remains unclear whether the Metropolitan Police will formally refer its handling of the letter to the watchdog.

Meghan and Harry share two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Read more about Meghan‘s previous statement addressing the allegations against her father.

Posted To:crime Meghan Markle Prince Harry Thomas Markle Thomas Markle Jr