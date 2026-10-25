Meghan Markle’s Father Investigation Takes New Turn as Police Admit They Didn’t Share Allegations

Oct 25, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub during their visit to Nottingham on October 15, 2026 in Nottingham, England
Credit: Getty

Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle Sr. is at the center of a new development after British police confirmed they received allegations concerning him years ago but did not share them with other law enforcement agencies.

On Saturday (October 24), London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that it received a letter in January 2019 containing claims about alleged criminal activity outside the United Kingdom involving the 82-year-old father of the Duchess of Sussex.

The police department said the letter was reviewed and passed along to the office of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, but the allegations were not shared with other authorities, according to ITV News.

The Metropolitan Police is now reviewing how it handled the matter and considering whether to refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the independent watchdog that oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.

The development comes after reports emerged that Thomas is being investigated in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse images.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered the materials while clearing out his father’s former home in Cebu, Philippines.

Authorities in the Philippines have confirmed that investigations are underway, according to the Associated Press. The allegations against Thomas Sr. have not been proven, and he has denied them.

Meghan previously addressed the reports in a statement released Friday (October 23), explaining that she had been informed of disturbing allegations about her father years earlier.

She also said her decision to distance herself from him and prevent contact with her children was motivated by a desire to protect them.

While Meghan recalled receiving information about the letter in 2018, police records place its receipt in January 2019. A representative for the Sussexes acknowledged that she may have misremembered the timing and accepted the police records as authoritative, according to Reuters.

It remains unclear whether the Metropolitan Police will formally refer its handling of the letter to the watchdog.

Meghan and Harry share two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Read more about Meghan‘s previous statement addressing the allegations against her father.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
Noah Wyle

People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!

PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026 has been revealed and this year’s selection is…The Pitt heartthrob Noah Wyle (who just […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. simple and straightforward alt text for this photo of jason priestly for entertainment news site Actor Jason Priestley smiles while posing on a red carpet in a dark grey suit jacket and a light blue button-down shirt. I can optimize this description for you if you tell me: • If you need to include the specific event name • A preferred character limit if your CMS requires one • Any details about other photos in the gallery you need to match stylistically Let me know how you would like to proceed. Try without personalization You sent: 1 image and said: same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell A side-by-side composite photo featuring actor Drew Barrymore on the left in an oversized white button-down shirt and large metallic earrings, and actor Kristen Bell on the right in a textured, off-the-shoulder red dress.
    Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore & Kristen Bell Remove Makeup, Hair Extensions During TV Interview
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday