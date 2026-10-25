My Chemical Romance Sued Over Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders-Inspired Outfits Worn During Concert

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My Chemical Romance is facing a lawsuit over costumes worn by dancers during the band’s recent concerts.

The company behind the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has taken legal action against the rock band, claiming that dancers wore outfits that looked too much like the famous cheerleading squad’s uniforms.

Pro Silver Star Ltd., which owns the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand, filed court papers in Dallas County, Texas, on Friday (October 23), seeking to stop the band and concert promoter Live Nation from using the costumes.

The dispute began after My Chemical Romance kicked off its five-show residency at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 21).

During the performance, dancers appeared onstage wearing blue-and-white outfits resembling the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ uniforms. They later carried prop rifles and took part in a staged gunfight, with some appearing to get shot. See footage from the performance in question right here.

According to TheWrap, which obtained the legal documents, the company claims that some fans believed the performers were actual Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The company also claims it contacted My Chemical Romance and asked the band to stop using the outfits, but the request was refused.

In the filing, Pro Silver Star said it does not have a problem with the band’s music or the performance itself.

“Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it,” the company said in the court documents, according to NBC News, adding: “The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.”

The company is asking a judge to temporarily ban the use of the costumes during future performances. It is also seeking financial damages, although an amount has not been specified.

Despite the legal action, fan videos from the band’s Friday (October 23) concert appeared to show dancers wearing similar outfits again, according to NME.

My Chemical Romance, which features Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its album The Black Parade.

The group has two more Hollywood Bowl performances scheduled for October 30 and 31.

Representatives for My Chemical Romance and Live Nation had not publicly commented on the lawsuit as of the latest reports. It remains unclear whether a judge will grant the requested ban.

Posted To:Dallas Cowboys Frank Iero Gerard Way Lawsuit Music My Chemical Romance Ray Toro