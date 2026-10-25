NASCAR Race Today (October 25, 2026): Start Time, TV Channel & How to Watch the YellaWood 500

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There’s a NASCAR race happening today, Sunday (October 25)!

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series continues with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with just three races remaining in the season.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Today’s YellaWood 500 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday (October 25).

The race will take place at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the green flag expected around 2:25 p.m. ET.

The race is scheduled for 188 laps, covering approximately 500 miles.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

The YellaWood 500 will air live on NBC.

Fans can also watch the race on HBO Max, which is offering additional viewing options, including alternate in-car camera coverage.

Those without traditional cable can also watch NBC through supported live television streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

You can find the complete broadcast schedule on NASCAR’s official website.

Who is racing in today’s NASCAR race?

Chase Briscoe secured the pole position during Saturday’s qualifying session, with Austin Hill starting second.

Connor Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen and Chris Buescher round out the top five starters.

The race also has major implications for the championship standings.

Kyle Larson enters the race with a narrow five-point lead over Christopher Bell, with Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and other drivers still in contention.

Following today’s Talladega race, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on November 1 before the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8.

See the full NASCAR schedule for the rest of the season.

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Posted To:Austin Hill Chase Briscoe Chris Buescher Christopher Bell Connor Zilisch Denny Hamlin HBO Max Joey Logano Kyle Larson NASCAR NBC Ryan Blaney Shane Van Gisbergen Sports