NASCAR Race Today (October 25, 2026): Start Time, TV Channel & How to Watch the YellaWood 500

Oct 25, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama
Credit: Getty

There’s a NASCAR race happening today, Sunday (October 25)!

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series continues with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with just three races remaining in the season.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Hardee's Toyota, Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Freebird Spring Water Toyota, Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards/Libman Ford, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Blood Cancer United Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, 2026 in Concord, North Carolina

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Today’s YellaWood 500 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday (October 25).

The race will take place at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the green flag expected around 2:25 p.m. ET.

The race is scheduled for 188 laps, covering approximately 500 miles.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

The YellaWood 500 will air live on NBC.

Fans can also watch the race on HBO Max, which is offering additional viewing options, including alternate in-car camera coverage.

Those without traditional cable can also watch NBC through supported live television streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

You can find the complete broadcast schedule on NASCAR’s official website.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama

Who is racing in today’s NASCAR race?

Chase Briscoe secured the pole position during Saturday’s qualifying session, with Austin Hill starting second.

Connor Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen and Chris Buescher round out the top five starters.

The race also has major implications for the championship standings.

Kyle Larson enters the race with a narrow five-point lead over Christopher Bell, with Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and other drivers still in contention.

Following today’s Talladega race, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on November 1 before the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8.

See the full NASCAR schedule for the rest of the season.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
Noah Wyle

People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!

PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026 has been revealed and this year’s selection is…The Pitt heartthrob Noah Wyle (who just […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. simple and straightforward alt text for this photo of jason priestly for entertainment news site Actor Jason Priestley smiles while posing on a red carpet in a dark grey suit jacket and a light blue button-down shirt. I can optimize this description for you if you tell me: • If you need to include the specific event name • A preferred character limit if your CMS requires one • Any details about other photos in the gallery you need to match stylistically Let me know how you would like to proceed. Try without personalization You sent: 1 image and said: same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell A side-by-side composite photo featuring actor Drew Barrymore on the left in an oversized white button-down shirt and large metallic earrings, and actor Kristen Bell on the right in a textured, off-the-shoulder red dress.
    Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore & Kristen Bell Remove Makeup, Hair Extensions During TV Interview
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday