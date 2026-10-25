Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump at Michigan Rally, President Says She Has a ‘Beautiful’ Backside

Credit: Getty

Nicki Minaj continued to show her support for Donald Trump while attending a midterms rally on Sunday (October 25) at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center in Port Huron, Mich.

The 43-year-old rapper shared videos aboard Air Force One before joining the President of the United States on stage during the rally ahead of the midterms election.

Donald Trump praises Nicki Minaj’s behind

While on stage, Trump addressed the viral comments he made about Republican Ohio senator Jon Husted‘s butt.

“I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” he said, via The Guardian. “And I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass and I looked at the whole – and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these, like, claws.”

At the Michigan rally, the President said his comments were “fake news” and he was just making the comments “in fun.”

“I said: I looked at his a**, and I’ve never done that with a man before. It’s true. Off the record, women yes, men no, OK,” he said, per The Guardian.

Trump then went on to praise Nicki‘s own behind.

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before – Nicki Minaj,” Trump remarked to cheers from the crowd. “That’s hard to miss. That – stand up! That’s hard to miss.

“OK, I’m going to get back to my story, Nicki,” he added. “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.”

Ahead of the rally, White House communications director, Steven Cheung, shared a video with Nicki on the plane, teasing she could be the next press secretary.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” he captioned the post.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

In the video, Steven asks Nicki why she thinks the economy is booming under Trump.

“We have a president that understands economics, first of all,” she responded. “You know, I said before that the president is naturally a business man. He’s worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank. So if he can do that with himself and his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country. He’s very tough. He’s tough. Internationally, he tells them what we need, not what they need. We’re not going to be paying to kiss their a**, OK? They are going to pay us to be affiliated with the United States of a America.”

Earlier this year, Nicki opened up about why she initially stayed quiet about her support for Trump and what caused her to start publicly supporting him.

Just last month, the rapper also addressed criticism over her support of the controversial president.

See more photos below of Nicki Minaj joining Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan…

Posted To:Donald Trump Nicki Minaj Politics