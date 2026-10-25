Ric Flair Shares Health Update After Being Rushed to Hospital Following Fall in the Street in Florida

Oct 25, 2026 2 min read
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Ric Flair attends 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
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Ric Flair is updating fans after a fall this week.

The 77-year-old former pro WWE wrestler suffered a fall after walking across a street in Tampa, Fla, on Friday (October 23), and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Ric Flair walks out for his last match in Nashville

Ric reportedly cut open his head and eye, with extensive bleeding, and may have also suffered a concussion.

The next day, Ric took to his Instagram to share an update on how he’s doing, thanking the hospital staff and doctors for treating him.

“Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers! I Will Get Back To You Each Individually As I Get Stronger,” Ric captioned the photo post. “Thank You To All The Tampa General Hospital Staff And Doctors That Put Up With Me Until 4:30am. I Appreciate You All And Thank You For Everything You Did For Me!”

Moving forward, Ric says he is “Focused On My Healing And Recovery Right Now. I Will Be Okay!”

He also addressed the activity on his Facebook account after his hospitalization.

“And Just So You Know For Those Who Were Asking And Wondering, I Don’t Own My Own Facebook Page Anymore. I Apologize For The Reckless Posting Behavior On My Facebook When I Was In The Hospital. It Was Completely Inappropriate!” he wrote.

Ric Flair attends a press conference where July 31st is declared “Ric Flair Day” in Music City at Nashville Fairgrounds

Just hours before his fall, Ric shared on Instagram that he had to cancel an upcoming appearance at a convention in Seattle due to a blood cot causing him to not be able to travel on a long flight.

“Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening,” Ric continued. ” It Is A Reminder That This Is Not Something To Take Lightly, And I Must Follow Medical Advice.”

He said he was scheduled to have a procedure to “strop the affected vein,” which the doctors expected would allow him to travel more afterward.

“Please Know This Decision Was Not Made Lightly. I Am Truly Sorry For The Inconvenience And Disappointment, And I Am Incredibly Grateful For Your Patience, Understanding, And Continued Support,” he said. “I Look Forward To Getting Healthy And Seeing You All Down The Road. Thank You For The Love And Support.”

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