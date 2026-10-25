The Richest Fox News Hosts & Anchors in 2026, Ranked by Estimated Net Worth

Oct 25, 2026 7 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Fox News Logo
Credit: Fox

Some of the biggest names at Fox News have built massive fortunes, but which current and former stars are worth the most?

From longtime news anchors to popular primetime hosts, many of the network’s most recognizable personalities have earned millions through their television careers, book deals, radio shows and other business ventures.

We’re taking a look at the richest Fox News hosts and anchors in 2026, ranking 18 current and former personalities based on their estimated net worths.

Click through to find out who ranks No. 1 and see how much each star is reportedly worth…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
Noah Wyle

People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!

PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026 has been revealed and this year’s selection is…The Pitt heartthrob Noah Wyle (who just […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. simple and straightforward alt text for this photo of jason priestly for entertainment news site Actor Jason Priestley smiles while posing on a red carpet in a dark grey suit jacket and a light blue button-down shirt. I can optimize this description for you if you tell me: • If you need to include the specific event name • A preferred character limit if your CMS requires one • Any details about other photos in the gallery you need to match stylistically Let me know how you would like to proceed. Try without personalization You sent: 1 image and said: same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell A side-by-side composite photo featuring actor Drew Barrymore on the left in an oversized white button-down shirt and large metallic earrings, and actor Kristen Bell on the right in a textured, off-the-shoulder red dress.
    Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore & Kristen Bell Remove Makeup, Hair Extensions During TV Interview
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday