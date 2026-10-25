The Richest Fox News Hosts & Anchors in 2026, Ranked by Estimated Net Worth

Credit: Fox

Some of the biggest names at Fox News have built massive fortunes, but which current and former stars are worth the most?

From longtime news anchors to popular primetime hosts, many of the network’s most recognizable personalities have earned millions through their television careers, book deals, radio shows and other business ventures.

We’re taking a look at the richest Fox News hosts and anchors in 2026, ranking 18 current and former personalities based on their estimated net worths.

Click through to find out who ranks No. 1 and see how much each star is reportedly worth…

Posted To:Ainsley Earhardt Bill Hemmer Bret Baier Brian Kilmeade Dan Bongino Dana Perino Fox News Greg Gutfeld Harris Faulkner Jeanine Pirro Jesse Watters Laura Ingraham Martha MacCallum Neil Cavuto Net Worth Sandra Smith Sean Hannity Shannon Bream Steve Doocy Tucker Carlson