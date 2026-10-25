Richest ‘The Golden Life’ Stars Revealed, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Estimated Net Worth

Credit: E!

The Golden Life premiered this past week!

Bringing back some of the OG Real Housewives of New York City stars, the new E! series follows the ladies as they trade in the city for the beach in Florida.

What is The Golden Life about?

The series follows the iconic group of New York snowbirds as they pack their bags and head down south to reconnect in their “golden” era of life. Whether it’s yacht parties accompanied by past flings on the not-so-sunny coast of Florida, championing the Gay Polo League, an old-school girls weekend in Miami, or glamorous shop-and-sip events in luxury boutiques, the ladies bring their iconic personalities to the exclusive Palm Beach scene.

Featured on the new show are RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda Medley, as well as Candace Bushnell and former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

Former RHONY star Jill Zarin was originally a part of the cast, but she was fired before filming began due to public comments she made in a social media rant.

With The Golden Life out now, you may be wondering about how much the ladies are worth, after years on television. We’ve compiled a list of the net worths of each of the cast members and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Keep reading inside to find out who the richest The Golden Life star is…

Posted To:Candace Bushnell Dorinda Medley e EG evergreen Kelly Bensimon, Luann De Lesseps Margaret Josephs Net Worth Ramona Singer Slideshow Sonja Morgan Television The Golden Life