Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt Are Married: Fox News Couple’s Wedding Guest List & Details Revealed

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Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are officially married.

The 64-year-old and 50-year-old Fox News personalities tied the knot on Saturday (October 24) in Palm Beach, Florida, nearly two years after announcing their engagement.

The couple exchanged vows at the historic Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the same church where Sean proposed to Ainsley over Christmas in 2024.

According to Fox News, the ceremony was attended by the couple’s children, family members and close friends.

Ainsley, who co-hosts Fox & Friends, wore an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

The couple exchanged personal vows during a ceremony officiated by their ministers, with readings from the Bible reflecting their shared faith.

Following the wedding, the newlyweds celebrated with a private reception at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach.

Who Attended Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt’s Wedding?

The guest list included several famous faces, including Laura Ingraham, Dana Perino, Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Harris Faulkner, Nancy Grace, Jillian Michaels, Gary LeVox and Lee Greenwood.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Karoline Leavitt, Newt Gingrich, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott were also among the guests.

The wedding came one day after Sean and Ainsley hosted a pre-wedding celebration at Mar-a-Lago, where President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined the festivities.

However, the president did not attend Saturday’s actual wedding ceremony.

Following the wedding, the couple released a joint statement expressing their excitement about their marriage.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife,” they said.

If you didn’t know, Sean and Ainsley announced their engagement in December 2024.

Ainsley shares daughter Hayden with ex-husband Will Proctor, while Sean shares two children, Patrick and Merri, with ex-wife Jill Rhodes.

The couple’s relationship first became public in 2020, although they have generally kept their romance private.

Find out which other celebrity couples just got married in 2026.

Posted To:Ainsley Earhardt Bret Baier Brian Kilmeade Dana Perino Donald Trump Eric Trump Fox News Gary LeVox Harris Faulkner Jillian Michaels Karoline Leavitt Lara Trump Laura Ingraham Lee Greenwood Melania Trump Nancy Grace Newt Gingrich Ron DeSantis Sean Hannity Steve Doocy Tim Scott Wedding