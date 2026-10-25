Sofia Vergara & Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Holding Hands

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Sofia Vergara and Dan Reynolds are sparking dating rumors after being spotted looking close during a night out!

The 54-year-old Modern Family actress and the 39-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman were photographed holding hands while having dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday night (October 24).

According to TMZ, which obtained photos and video of the outing, the two were seen holding hands throughout their late-night meal.

They weren’t alone, either!

Sofia and Dan were joined by two friends, including beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare, CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, for the dinner.

Sources told the outlet that the pair eventually left the restaurant through a back entrance at around 12:30 a.m.

It’s unclear whether Sofia and Dan are actually dating or just spending time together as friends. Neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, and TMZ reported that representatives for both stars had not responded to requests for comment.

The sighting comes just weeks after news broke that Dan and his girlfriend of four years, Minka Kelly, had split.

On October 7, news broke that the longtime couple had called it quits, with a source telling People that the breakup happened recently. No reason for their split was given.

Just last weekend, Dan was also photographed stepping out with DJ Chantel Jeffries at Miley Cyrus‘ Hollywood Bowl concert on Sunday (October 18).

The two were seen arriving at the venue together, but there was no confirmation that their outing was romantic.

Meanwhile, Sofia was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello. The former couple announced their separation in 2023 after seven years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.

For now, Sofia and Dan have not addressed the speculation about their relationship.

Posted To:Anastasia Soare Dan Reynolds Sofia Vergara