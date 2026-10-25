‘Storage Wars’ Richest Stars Ranked by Net Worth in 2026, Including a Surprising No. 1

Oct 25, 2026 5 min read
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Reality TV Personalities Barry Weiss, Laura Dotson, Dan Dotson, Brandon Sheets and Darrell Sheets attend A&E's "Storage Wars" Lockbuster Tour at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California
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Some of the biggest stars of Storage Wars have made a lot of money over the years, but who is actually worth the most?

The popular A&E reality series first premiered in 2010 and has reached its 18th season. The show follows buyers who bid on abandoned storage units, hoping to find valuable items they can sell for a profit.

Fans have watched plenty of surprising discoveries and big bidding wars over the years, and some of the show’s stars have built impressive fortunes outside of television, too.

A&E has also announced that new episodes will begin airing on Saturday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

We’re taking a look at 15 of the show’s current and former stars, including buyers, auctioneers and one of the people behind the series, to see how their estimated net worths compare.

The ranking includes some updated figures for 2026, as well as a few surprises involving longtime fan favorites.

Click through to see the richest Storage Wars stars, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…

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