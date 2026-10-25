‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 6 Stars Exiting, Several Confirmed to Return & a Few Upped to Series Regulars!

Credit: HBO Max

The Gilded Age season four will be back one week from today on Sunday (November 1), and we have all the details on the cast!

Here’s the official season four synopsis: “Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

So…which cast members are confirmed to return for season four, and who is exiting the show?

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook – Confirmed to Return

Louisa Jacobson will be back as Miss Brook. Marian had quite the up-and-down season.

Fans were thrilled to see her become engaged to Larry Russell after courting for quite a while.

However, Marian suddenly ended their engagement after a tumultuous revelation about Larry’s whereabouts caused her to no longer trust him. They ended the season in a better place, so fans are hoping a wedding will happen!

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell – Confirmed to Return

Harry Richardson‘s Larry Russell is expected to return for season four, where his relationship with Miss Marian Brook should be a focal point.

Fans have been embroiled in a “will they/won’t they” after Marian ended their romance abruptly while he was out west.

Click “next” to see the cast shakeup for season four of The Gilded Age…

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