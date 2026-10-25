Voice Actor Eric Bauza Suddenly Passes Away, Family Reveals in Statement

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Eric Bauza has sadly passed away.

The voice actor’s family announced his sudden death with a statement shared to his Instagram account on Sunday night (October 25). He was 46 years old.

From the Family of Eric Bauza: Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come. – via Eric Bauza‘s Instagram

At the time of the announcement that he suddenly passed away, Eric still had an Instagram story active on his account, which was a repost of a reel he reposted on his page on Saturday (October 24).

“This is the closest to performing on Broadway I’ll ever get hahaha Bugs Bunny & Tweety can heard in the @mta announcements in NY — In celebration with ‘Space Jam’s 30th Anniversary’ @looneytunes,” he captioned the post, which featured a video of Looney Tunes characters in the NYC subway, along with Eric’s Bugs Bunny voice reading the MTA announcements.

Earlier this year, Eric voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Porky Pig, and many more, in Coyote vs Acme.

His career spans over the last 23 years, with hundreds of credits to his name. Eric has voiced characters in shows like Kiff, The Loud House, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Rick and Morty, Teen Titans Go!, Young Jedi Adventures, and most recently, Avatar: Seven Havens.

He has also voiced characters in movies like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions & Monsters, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and the recently released Forgotten Island.

In 2022, Eric won his first Emmy award at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, picking up the win for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for Looney Tunes Cartoons. He then went on to win Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Program for Bugs Bunny Builders in 2023 and Outstanding Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program for Teen Titans Go!: Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary.

Our thoughts go out to Eric Bauza‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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