‘What If Christmas’ Cast, Plot & How to Watch Lori Loughlin & Tom Cavanagh’s New Hallmark Movie

Oct 25, 2026 2 min read
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Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh with the cast of What If Christmas pose for a holiday selfie together.
Credit: Hallmark Media

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas continues on Sunday, October 25, with What If Christmas, a new holiday romance starring Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh.

A heart-shaped ornament sends Lori‘s character into an alternate reality where she becomes a famous fashion designer, and gives her a new perspective on the life she left behind.

Lori Loughlin sits next to a younger female actor behind a table filled with trays of decorated holiday cookies and icing squeeze bottles, with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

What is What If Christmas about?

Here’s the full synopsis shared by Hallmark:

Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospitals’ Christmas charity galas.  However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed.  Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up.  When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer.  As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top.  While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.

A close-up shot of Lori Loughlin wearing a sparkling, beaded light blue gown as Tom Cavanagh kisses her on the cheek against a festive, blue-lit background.

Who stars in What If Christmas?

Lori Loughlin is best known for playing Aunt Becky on Full House, a role she later reprised on Fuller House. Hallmark viewers might also recognize her as Abigail Stanton on When Calls the Heart and from the Garage Sale Mysteries movies.

Tom Cavanagh is an actor and director whose television credits include Ed, Scrubs, and The Flash, where he played the Reverse-Flash. He has also appeared in Hallmark’s Darrow & Darrow mystery movie franchise.

Tom Cavanagh smiles in a medium close-up shot while wearing a black tuxedo with a patterned bow tie, set against a softly lit background featuring a white Christmas tree and blue lighting.

How to watch What If Christmas

What If Christmas premieres Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream on Hallmark+ beginning Sunday, October 25.

Hallmark has also scheduled these additional airings:

  • Monday, October 26, at 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, October 29, at 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Friday, November 6, at 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET

The movie is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup. You can check out the full schedule here.

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