Which Victoria’s Secret Models Has Tom Brady Dated? He’s Been Linked to 4 Runway Icons, Including 2 Past Angels

Oct 25, 2026 4 min read
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Tom Brady stock image from 2026 on the left, smiling in a hat, with a stock image of the VS Runway Models on the right, walking down the runway in lingerie as confetti falls around them (on the right)
Credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady is making headlines for a new relationship today, and fans might be interested to know how many Victoria’s Secret models he has actually dated over the years.

The 49-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback has been the subject of a lot of talk since he rose to prominence in 2001.

If you don’t know, Tom was thrust into the spotlight that year when he became the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. That season started his storied career with the franchise. He went on to win six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later on in his career.

Throughout his time in the NFL, he also won three MVP titles.

During his 23 seasons in the league, many wondered about his personal life, and he often made headlines for stories about his home life, his voting history, and more.

In recent years, he’s been the subject of a lot of dating rumors.

We’re breaking down which models he has been linked to during his time in the spotlight.

Keep reading to see which Victoria’s Secret models Tom Brady has been romantically linked to…

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