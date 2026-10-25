Who Are Sam Nivola’s Famous Nepo Parents? Here’s What He’s Said About Nepo Baby Label

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Sam Nivola is back on TV in the new Hulu series Phony!

The 23-year-old actor stars as “a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom — his only parent and best friend — appears to have been replaced by an impostor.”

Playing his mom in the new show is fellow The White Lotus alum Connie Britton, who starred in the HBO series’ first season, while Sam was in season three.

Speaking of parents, Sam is the son of two famous actors? He has previously opened up about the “nepo baby” label and if his parents have anything to do with his own success in the same career.

Who are Sam Nivola’s parents?

Sam is the eldest child of actors Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer. He has a younger sister, May, 16, who has also started her own acting career.

Alessandro is an American actor who has been in the business since the 1990s. Notable projects of his include movies like Jurassic Park III, American Hustle, Devil’s Knot, A Most Violent Year, The Art of Self-Defense, Amsterdam, The Brutalist, and Kraven the Hunter.

Emily is an English actress who has also been working since the 1990s, with notable movies including Notting Hill, Scream 3, Match Point, The Pink Panther, Shutter Island, Mary Poppins Returns, Paddington in Peru, and Jay Kelly. She has also served as a writer and director on various projects.

What Sam Nivola says about the “nepo baby” label

“Other than my genes, I don’t think I can attribute much of my success to my parents. I feel proud that I’ve done it for myself, and sometimes in spite of them,” he told Variety in August 2025.

On landing his first big movie role, in White Noise, Sam said he did it all on his own, without any help from his parents.

“I didn’t get my dad’s agent to call up so-and-so. I did it by myself,” he shared. “I didn’t want to give anyone an excuse to be able to say that anything I’ve achieved has been because of anyone other than me. And I’m proud of that.”

He also shared that he dropped out of Columbia University after one semester to focus on acting, something his parents weren’t thrilled about.

“My parents were upset. It totally scared them, which is understandable,” Sam said. “I wasn’t happy at the time because I couldn’t dedicate everything in me to acting. And…I have problems with authority figures.”

Check out the full trailer and episode release schedule for Sam Nivola‘s new show, Phony!

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