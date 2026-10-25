Who Is Returning for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 18? Latest Cast Updates Revealed

Credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is returning for an 18th season!

The Bravo reality show has not officially been announced to be renewed, but executive producer Andy Cohen previously addressed untrue casting rumors, and the women have been spotted filming for the new season.

Ahead of the season 17 premiere, Bravo teased it was “wilder than ever. With fan favorites and new faces joining the mix, friendships are pushed to their limits. Atlanta is hotter, bolder and more unpredictable than ever and keeping it peachy is the ultimate challenge.”

Earlier this month, cast members revealed they were off to the Bahamas for a cast trip, and some were even joined by their husbands!

With filming currently underway, we now know which Housewives of returning and who is exiting the show, if anyone…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, of course, does not have a season 18 premiere date at this time, but fans can expect it in 2027. The last four seasons have premiered in the spring, so it’s possible Bravo will continue with that timeframe.

If you missed it, find out what other Bravo series have been renewed this year, and what is “canceled.”

Keep reading inside to learn more about the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 18 cast…

Posted To:Angela Oakley Bravo Casting cynthia bailey Drew Sidora EG evergreen k michelle Kelli Ferrell Phaedra Parks Pinky Cole Porsha Williams Real Housewives of Atlanta Shamea Morton Slideshow Television