11 Celebs Who Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & Are Now Way More Famous Today

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Dancing With the Stars is a fan-favorite show because you get to watch famous stars out of their element, trying something new in front of the TV cameras. Something rare for the show is when former contestants become more famous after competing in the ballroom.

Two of the most famous contestants in DWTS history, who are now some of the biggest names in media, are Kim Kardashian and Zendaya.

There are plenty of other people whose fame rose after being on the show!

Lisa Rinna (2006)

Lisa Rinna competed on season two of Dancing With the Stars back in 2006. She and partner Louis van Amstel finished in 4th place.

While Lisa had already achieved fame from her soap opera days, it wasn’t until years later that she became a household name thanks to reality TV, with shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Traitors.

Mark Cuban (2007)

Mark Cuban competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2007 for season five, finishing in 8th place alongside pro partner Kym Johnson.

At the time, Cuban was known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but he later became even more famous when he joined the Shark Tank panel in 2012.

Keep scrolling to see more of the famous faces from past DWTS seasons…

Posted To:Brooks Nader Dancing With the Stars Dylan Efron EG Jordan Fisher Kim Kardashian Lisa Rinna Mark Cuban Milo Manheim Niecy Nash nikki glaser Robert Irwin Whitney Leavitt Zendaya