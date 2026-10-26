8 Teen TV Romances That Aged Poorly: From ‘The Vampire Diaries’ to ‘The O.C.’

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Earlier this month, a video Lucy Hale shared with Pretty Little Liars co-star Ian Harding put Aria and Ezra’s romance back in the conversation.

Commenters said the clip glamorized the fictional pairing and prompted Lucy to respond and acknowledge that while the relationship was “problematic” and “didn’t age well,” she was celebrating her friendship with Ian. They worked together on a new movie recently.

That question about the toxicity of “Ezria” reaches beyond one series. Teen dramas often made student-teacher relationships, older love interests, and secret affairs feel romantic, glamorous, or scandalous. The shows handled those relationships differently, with some treating them as troubling and others keeping them romantic or comic.

Cast members have since revisited several in interviews. Here are eight TV relationships that look different through a modern lens.

Keep scrolling to see which TV teen drama romances have aged the worst…

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