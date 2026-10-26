Alexa Chung Finally Confirms Engagement to Tom Sturridge After 3 Years of Rumors!

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It’s official – Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are engaged!

After years of rumors, the 42-year-old English model and TV personality finally confirmed that she is engaged to the 40-year-old The Sandman actor.

Alexa shared the exciting news in her interview with More or Less magazine, revealing that her ring is “Tudor” style.

“Tom knows how much I adore vintage and antiques, and he got me a beautiful Tudor ring,” she explained. “It’s like a table-cut diamond.”

“When I went to the National Portrait Gallery and looked at images of Anne Boleyn and all the other people who perished at the hands of Henry VIII, a lot of them had these rings on,” Alexa added.

She also joked that her hairstylist was worried that the ring may be haunted.

“He took it off my finger and started making wishes around it and blowing on it,” Alexa shared. “So I hope that my ring isn’t haunted. Or do I? Because that’s iconic.”

How long have they been together?

It’s unclear when they started dating, but Tom and Alexa‘s first public outing was in July 2022, when they were confirmed to be a couple by kissing at Wimbledon. Since then, they’ve only made a handful of red carpet appearances together.

They first sparked engagement rumors in 2023

Tom and Alexa first sparked engagement rumors when she spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger while on a walk in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England, as seen in photos published by People.

In 2024, a source told The Sun, “Alexa has confirmed to her friends that she is indeed engaged to Tom and she is over the moon.”

“She is in a great place and seems completely head over heels for him. They’re a great match,” the insider added. “They have been hard at work planning a wedding with all of their close pals there. It won’t be a massive over-the-top affair but a smaller, classier and cooler bash.”

Tom was previously in a relationship with Sienna Miller and they share 14-year-old daughter Marlowe, who just recently made a very rare red carpet appearance alongside her famous mom.

Congrats to the couple!! See all of the stars that also recently got engaged.

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