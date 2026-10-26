Alfonso Ribeiro Claps Back After Alexa PenaVega Suggests ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is Rigged

Credit: ABC, Getty

Alfonso Ribeiro is defending Dancing with the Stars following Alexa PenaVegas‘ recent comments.

If you forgot, the 38-year-old Spy Kids actress and her husband Carlos PenaVega both competed on season 21 of the ABC dance competition series, which aired in 2015.

During the October 22 episode of their Lexlos podcast, Alexa recalled a conversation she had with fellow season 21 DWTS contestant Hayes Grier.

“For instance, Hayes is only 15 years old and he’s the sweetest kid. He’s back there with us and I just remember all of us being in the bottom and he’s like, ‘Man, I think this show’s rigged. I have more votes than anybody,’” Alexa recounted Hayes, now 26, saying at the time in a clip shared on TikTok.

Alexa, however, disagreed with Hayes‘ assumption that votes from viewers didn’t matter.

“I’m like, ‘I know you have more votes than anybody here because of the millions and millions of followers. 100 percent, it is so easy for them to send in a little text,'” she continued.

“This is what I always tell people. I think the votes matter. I do,” Alexa added. “But the show’s also produced.”

Alfonso, 55, then took to the comments to clap back at the suggestion that the audience votes aren’t calculated into who goes home every week.

“No chance,” he wrote. “We want everyone who’s popular to stay on. It’s basic logic.”

In response, Alexa said that the TikTok clip didn’t include the full context of what she was saying on the podcast.

“The clip picks up mid-story,” she responded to Alfonso. “Watch the whole clip and episode. I’m telling a story about sweet Hayes.”

During the full podcast conversation, Alexa said that while Hayes may have worried that his audience votes weren’t being applied, she suggested that there are factors beyond the votes that go into the show.

“This is what I always tell people, I think the votes matter, I do, but the show’s also produced,” Alexa said. “It even tells you a disclaimer, like the producers get to choose at the end of the day who wins. All of it goes into account.”

“The people like texting in and voting, that matters. The judges, what they say, that matters,” she added, before noting of producers, “But also, they know their demographic. They know the story they want to tell.”

Alexa and Carlos, 37, also recently claimed that during their DWTS season, two pros were not getting along and allegedly refused to be in the same room together.

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