Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Turned Down Gamora In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Amanda Seyfried attends the Met Gala
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Amanda Seyfried is opening up about turning down a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The 40-year-old actress previously revealed she opted out of playing Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, “and they haven’t called back since.”

In a resurfaced interview amid her surprise appearance in a new movie, Amanda explained the reasons why she turned down the superhero role, which eventually went to Zoe Saldana, who has since reprised the role in four other movies.

Amanda Seyfried attends the "The Testament Of Ann Lee" premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival

Why Amanda Seyfried turned down Guardians of the Galaxy

During a career retrospective with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Amanda shared she thought the role would ruin her career.

“I think turning down Guardians of the Galaxy was just so obvious to me at the time,” she said. “I’m like, ‘This is not going to be a hit. The tree and the raccoon are talking to each other.’ And I was just like, ‘This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there’s a high chance that this could be bad.’”

Amanda Seyfried attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden

Does Amanda Seyfried regret turning down the Gamora role?

“I mean, obviously I was wrong. But I still don’t take back that decision. I made it for myself. I made it for my family that I knew I wanted to have,” she explained. “And I just don’t want to spend all the time in the makeup trailer. I just can’t sit still anyway. And I really don’t like stunts, and I don’t like heights, and I don’t like pretending the entire world. I need something to hold on to.”

When asked if she had any interest in a superhero movie, Amanda responded, “No, unless the superhero’s just, you know, walkin’ a lot.”

Previously, Amanda said it would be “so much more fulfilling” to film a scene with “another human, doing human things, talking about real life,” and she didn’t think she would have been happy taking on the Marvel role.

If you missed it, Amanda recently revealed that she passed on a potential, upcoming new TV role.

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