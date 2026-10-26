Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer Finalize Divorce 10 Months After Announcing Split

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Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are officially divorced.

The 45-year-old comedian and actress and the 46-year-old chef have finalized their divorce, about 10 months after announcing their separation in December 2025.

According to People, New York Supreme Court records now list their case as “disposed,” confirming that their divorce has been finalized.

However, the exact date their divorce became final remains unclear, as divorce records are sealed in New York. People reports that court documents indicate the case’s disposition date was changed to February 25.

Amy and Chris announced their separation in December 2025 after seven years of marriage.

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time,” Amy wrote on Instagram at the time.

She also described the split as amicable, adding, “Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

A source close to the former couple told People at the time that their separation was not contentious and that they were working through the remaining details.

Amy then filed for divorce on January 6, 2026.

The former couple married in February 2018 in Malibu, California, and welcomed their son Gene, now 7, in May 2019.

In September, Us Weekly reported that Amy and Chris had reached a divorce agreement and submitted a proposed judgment to the court. The judgment had been signed but was still awaiting final processing.

Their divorce has now been confirmed as finalized, although the terms of their agreement have not been publicly disclosed.

If you missed it, Amy is also set to star in and executive produce an upcoming comedy titled Best Divorce Ever.

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