‘Baywatch’ Reboot Series Gets January 2027 Premiere Date on Fox

Credit: Fox

The countdown to the premiere of the new Baywatch reboot series is on!

Back in September 2025, the reboot series was picked up for the 2026-2027 broadcast season by Fox and received a 12-episode order. The series held an open casting call in early 2026 and began production in Los Angeles this past spring.

Following the recent release of the trailer, Fox has now announced that Baywatch will premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2027 at 9pm ET, with episodes releasing on Hulu the next day.

What is Baywatch about?

Baywatch will follow “wild-child legacy character Hobie serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. Heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards — and always offering free wings after a big save.”

Who is the full cast and what characters do they play?

Stephen Amell will be leading the series as Hobie Buchanan. The cast also includes Brooks Nader, Thaddeus LaGrone, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, and Livvy Dunne along with several stars from the original series.

Get all the details on the complete cast of series regulars and recurring roles HERE!

Posted To:Baywatch Fox Stephen Amell Television