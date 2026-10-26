Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrate 20th Anniversary of His Ace of Spades Champagne in Las Vegas

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Beyoncé and Jay-Z are partying the night away!

The couple enjoyed a rare date night at the OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Place in Las Vegas over the weekend.

For their night out, the 45-year-old “Love on Top” entertainer wore a flowy green dress paired with a coordinating ostrich-feather boa as she completed her look with draped diamond earrings and a glittering pink bag.

For his part, 56-year-old “Tom Ford” rapper opted for an all-black suit, which he accessorized with a massive diamond necklace and black sunglasses.

Beyoncé and Jay were at the club to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s champagne brand Ace of Spades.

Days earlier, Jay headlined his JAŸ-Z30 concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. During the first night of the concerts, he brought out 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and she showed off her piano skills while her dad performed two songs, “The Story of O.J.” and “Dead Presidents.”

He also brought out several other famous friends for surprise performances!

If you didn’t see, Beyoncé made a rare public appearance with Blue and 9-year-old daughter Rumi!

Posted To:Beyonce Knowles Jay Z