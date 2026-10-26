‘Big Brother’ Winner Rick Devens’ Wife Becca Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Upcoming Surgery

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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Rick Devens and Becca Devens selfie in front of a baseball field
Credit: Instagram

Rick Devens just won Big Brother‘s 28th season earlier this month, earning $750,000 as the last houseguest standing for the season.

However, after coming back home, he and his wife, Becca Devens, announced some news.

On Sunday (October 25), the couple took to Instagram to announce that Becca had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and was undergoing a mastectomy.

“We just wanted to let you know some important news because it would be weird if we didn’t tell you before I have to go have surgery,” Becca told their followers. “I am going to get my double mastectomy and that will be fun. Because we caught it early, that’s all we have to do, which is great.”

Becca revealed that the breast cancer was detected during her routine mammogram.

The Big Brother Finale Aired on October 1, and Rick’s final winnings totaled $810,000

Rick Devens won the $750,000 prize and is the winner of Big Brother. He won 6-1 with the jury votes.

Rick also won the prize for America’s Favorite Houseguest, which is an extra $50,000. He also got $10,000 from the Pharaoh Curse.

We’re wishing Becca Devens a quick and speedy recovery, and sending her our best.

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