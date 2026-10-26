Billy Corgan, 59, Talks ‘Advantage’ of 26-Year Age Gap with Wife Chloe Mendel, 33

Credit: Getty

Billy Corgan is addressing his 26-year age gap with his wife Chloe Mendel.

If you didn’t know, the 59-year-old Smashing Pumpkins frontman first started dating the 33-year-old fashion designer in 2012 and they married in 2023.

While appearing on The New York Times’ weekly Popcast show on Thursday (October 22), Billy detailed the “advantage” of his wife belonging to a different, younger generation.

Billy explained that he “met a lot of broken women” before meeting Chloe, who he said hadn’t “been wounded” in the same way that he and his past partners had.

When asked whether if he and Chloe belonging to two different generations was “helpful” to their relationship, Billy said, “Well, that gets into… I don’t wanna make all the feminists mad.”

He then clarified that he doesn’t mind discussing their age gap.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is I think that a lot of women born in the ‘90s,” he explained, “given the societal changes, given the correct and proper rise of feminism as a kind of way to balance properly, a lot of things.”

“But because so many women of our generation were going through that without a lot of help and coming out of a lot of abuse,” he continued, “it was harder to put those pieces together if you’re broken and they’re broken.”

When asked about the fellow Gen X women he’s dated in the past, Billy said, “It was nothing wrong with them. “It was… it’s like, you know, what’s the old thing? Two wrongs don’t make a right. I met a lot of broken women along the way. I mean, I was shocked at the stories that I would hear about what they’d been through.”

Billy went on to admit that he and Chloe did not have the same history and life experiences.

“When I met my wife and having that gap, she just wasn’t affected by those same politics,” he said. “She just had a different version.”

“And then her youth was an advantage because she hadn’t been wounded like so many people are, because you just go through life and you get wounded,” he added. “So I had the advantage of somebody who was really open to love and the possibility and for whatever reason, just decided not to judge me for who I was, particularly in that moment.”

Billy and Chloe, who is the CEO and co-creative director of House of Gilles, met through a mutual friend and began dating in 2012. They first welcomed son Augustus then daughters Philomena and Juno in 2015 and 2025, respectively. They got engaged on Chloe‘s 30th birthday and marred in September 2023.

Posted To:Billy Corgan Chloe Mendel