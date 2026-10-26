‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ Season 7 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 7 key art
Credit: Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is back for another season of horror, glamour and filth just in time for Halloween!

The hit reality drag competition series returns for Season 7 on Tuesday (October 27), celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new group of contestants competing to become the World’s Next Drag Supermonster.

Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet, better known as the Boulet Brothers, are returning to host the series, which will stream exclusively on Shudder and AMC+.

The new season promises elaborate looks, intense challenges and appearances from some familiar faces in the horror and drag communities.

If you’re wondering when new episodes come out and where to watch, we’ve got the details!

When Do New Episodes of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 7 Come Out?

Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, October 27 at 12 a.m. ET, with new episodes expected to arrive every Tuesday.

The season is currently listed for 10 episodes, with the finale expected to arrive on December 29 if the weekly schedule continues without a break.

Here’s the current episode release schedule, according to listings from Rotten Tomatoes and TheTVDB:

Episode 1 – “Horror in Oz” – Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Episode 2 – Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Episode 3 – Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Episode 4 – Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Episode 5 – Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Episode 6 – Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Episode 7 – Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Episode 8 – Tuesday, December 15, 2026

Episode 9 – Tuesday, December 22, 2026

Episode 10 – Tuesday, December 29, 2026 (expected finale)

The remaining dates reflect the currently listed weekly schedule and are subject to change.

Where Can You Watch Dragula Season 7?

Season 7 will stream exclusively on Shudder and AMC Plus in the United States.

You can watch through the official Shudder website or the AMC+ streaming service with an eligible subscription.

Who Are the Guest Judges for Season 7?

Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 7 key art

There are plenty of familiar faces joining the Boulet Brothers this season!

According to AMC Networks, the guest judges include Rose McGowan, Doug Jones, David Dastmalchian, Harvey Guillén, Rachel True, Yvie Oddly, Lauren LaVera and Bailey Sarian.

Rose McGowan and Darren Stein appear as the premiere episode’s guest judges.

Previous Dragula winners Landon Cider, Dahli and Asia Consent are also returning as guest judges.

Season 7 is celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary by drawing inspiration from the VHS horror movies of the ’80s and ’90s.

Who Are the Contestants on Dragula Season 7?

The 12 contestants competing this season are Annie Agurl, Areal Haunting, DVVSK, Felony Dodger, Inkubus, Koochie Koochie Ku, Krustyna Clown, Purus, Samuel Bendix, Satanna, Scythe and Vanda LaRose.

The Boulet Brothers have teased some of their wildest challenges yet as the new monsters compete for the crown.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 7 premieres Tuesday, October 27, on Shudder and AMC+.

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