Bryson Tiller & Influencer Kristy Sarah Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Kissing

Credit: Getty

Bryson Tiller and influencer Kristy Sarah are sparking dating rumors after being spotted sharing a kiss!

The 33-year-old “Don’t” singer and the 31-year-old social media star were photographed getting cozy together on Sunday night (October 25) in Los Angeles.

In photos and video obtained by TMZ, Kristy can be seen wrapping her arms around Bryson as the two share a kiss.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Bryson and Kristy are casually dating, but they are not in an official relationship.

The pair were photographed together at an afterparty following Bryson‘s concert at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, according to The Shade Room, which also shared exclusive photos and video from the night.

Fans have been speculating about a possible romance between the two for weeks.

During a recent concert, Bryson appeared to change the lyrics to his song “Drop The Lo” to include Kristy‘s name, fueling speculation that the two were seeing each other.

The sighting comes just three months after Kristy finalized her divorce from fellow influencer and chef Desmond Scott.

The former couple, who built a large social media following through their videos together, were married in 2014 and share two sons.

Kristy filed for divorce in December 2025 after more than 11 years of marriage, citing alleged infidelity. According to TMZ, their divorce was finalized in July 2026.

Neither Bryson nor Kristy has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Posted To:Bryson Tiller Influencers Kristy Sarah News