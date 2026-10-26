Celebrities Running in New York City Marathon 2026: See the Complete List of Stars!
The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is set to take place this weekend in New York City!
This year, several celebrities will be running in the iconic 26.2-mile race that spans all five boroughs of NYC.
The marathon officially kicks off on Sunday (November 1) from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.
This year, celebs including actors and actresses, reality TV stars, news anchors, and more will participate.
Which Celebrities Are Running in the NYC Marathon This Year?
A list of the celebs running in the marathon has been compiled!
See their names below:
Tayshia Adams – Bachelor Nation star and co-host running with Team Maybelline
Darby Allin – AEW professional wrestler supporting KultureCity
Joe Amabile – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star supporting Release Recovery
Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants player
Errol Barnett – CBS News anchor and national correspondent
Joshua Bassett – Actor, singer-songwriter, and musician supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
Chelley Bissainthe – “Love Island USA” star and television personality running with Team Maybelline
Matt Brickman – NBC 4 New York meteorologist
Justin Britt – Mental health advocate and former NFL football player supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Brian Cheung – NBC News correspondent
Liz Cho and Mike Marza – WABC-TV anchors supporting the Alzheimer’s Association
Zac Clark – “The Bachelorette” star and founder and CEO of Release Recovery
Jennifer Connelly – Academy Award–winning actor
Merle Dandridge – Actor supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Del Water Gap – American songwriter and producer
Dylan Efron – “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Traitors” star running with New Balance
Ellie Fisher – Wife of Broadway star and actor Jordan Fisher; supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Kyle Fraser – “Survivor” season 48 winner supporting the Chelsea Piers Foundation
Zarna Garg – Comedian, New York Times bestselling author, and actor running with Team Maybelline
Karen Sarahi Gonzalez – Digital creator and entrepreneur running with Team Maybelline
William Goodge – British ultra-endurance athlete supporting Stand Up To Cancer
Greg Grippo – “The Bachelorette” star
Vinny Guadagnino – “Jersey Shore” star
Mitch Guerra – “Survivor” season 48 star supporting the Chelsea Piers Foundation
Luke Gulbranson – “Summer House” star supporting Blood Cancer United
Erika Henningsen – Broadway star and actor supporting Girl Rising
T.J. Holmes – Journalist and media personality
Blake Horstmann – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Matt James – “The Bachelor” star and co-founder of nonprofit ABC Food Tours
Sam Judge – Wife of New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge; supporting KultureCity
Meredith Kopit Levien and Diane Brayton – New York Times CEO and chief legal officer running with 10 other staffers supporting “Run for Reporting” campaign
Allison Kucharczyk – co-host of Netflix’s “Couldn’t Agree Less” podcast, creator and interior designer running with Team Maybelline
Jordan Litz – Broadway actor currently starring in “Wicked” on London’s West End
Chloe Lukasiak – “Dance Moms” star supporting TheaterWorksUSA
Patina Miller – Tony Award-winning Broadway star and actor
James Milner – Former Premier League soccer player and England midfielder supporting the James Milner Foundation
Casey Neistat – Content creator, director, and entrepreneur supporting NYRR Team for Kids
N.O.R.E. – Rapper, actor, and media personality; running with his “Run Champs” crew
Oz Pearlman – Mentalist and endurance runner who holds the record for the most miles run in Central Park in a single day
Peloton instructors – Robin Arzón, Mariana Fernandez, Hannah Frankson, Alex Karwoski, Zacharias Niedswiecki, Ash Pryor, Camila Ramón, and Matt Wilpers
Laura Perlongo – Wife of N?v Schulman
P-Lo – Filipino American rapper and producer
Antoni Porowski – Emmy Award winner, New York Times bestselling author, and star of “Queer Eye” and “Best of the World” supporting City Harvest
Carl Radke – “Summer House” star and entrepreneur supporting Release Recovery
Rich Roll – Plant-based ultra-endurance athlete and podcaster
Nev Schulman – “Catfish: The TV Show” creator and host
Hannah Ann Sluss – “The Bachelor” star running with Team Nanit
Andrew Spencer – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star
Mychal Threets – Librarian and “Reading Rainbow” star supporting CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation
Benjamin Walker – Actor and Broadway star
Cory Wharton – Television personality, entrepreneur, and content creator supporting The Children’s Heart Foundation
List via NYRR.
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