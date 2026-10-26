Celebrities Running in New York City Marathon 2026: See the Complete List of Stars!

Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon is set to take place this weekend in New York City!

This year, several celebrities will be running in the iconic 26.2-mile race that spans all five boroughs of NYC.

The marathon officially kicks off on Sunday (November 1) from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

This year, celebs including actors and actresses, reality TV stars, news anchors, and more will participate.

Which Celebrities Are Running in the NYC Marathon This Year?

A list of the celebs running in the marathon has been compiled!

See their names below:



Tayshia Adams – Bachelor Nation star and co-host running with Team Maybelline

Darby Allin – AEW professional wrestler supporting KultureCity

Joe Amabile – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star supporting Release Recovery

Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants player

Errol Barnett – CBS News anchor and national correspondent

Joshua Bassett – Actor, singer-songwriter, and musician supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Chelley Bissainthe – “Love Island USA” star and television personality running with Team Maybelline

Matt Brickman – NBC 4 New York meteorologist

Justin Britt – Mental health advocate and former NFL football player supporting NYRR Team for Kids

Brian Cheung – NBC News correspondent

Liz Cho and Mike Marza – WABC-TV anchors supporting the Alzheimer’s Association

Zac Clark – “The Bachelorette” star and founder and CEO of Release Recovery

Jennifer Connelly – Academy Award–winning actor

Merle Dandridge – Actor supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Del Water Gap – American songwriter and producer

Dylan Efron – “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Traitors” star running with New Balance

Ellie Fisher – Wife of Broadway star and actor Jordan Fisher; supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Kyle Fraser – “Survivor” season 48 winner supporting the Chelsea Piers Foundation

Zarna Garg – Comedian, New York Times bestselling author, and actor running with Team Maybelline

Karen Sarahi Gonzalez – Digital creator and entrepreneur running with Team Maybelline

William Goodge – British ultra-endurance athlete supporting Stand Up To Cancer

Greg Grippo – “The Bachelorette” star

Vinny Guadagnino – “Jersey Shore” star

Mitch Guerra – “Survivor” season 48 star supporting the Chelsea Piers Foundation

Luke Gulbranson – “Summer House” star supporting Blood Cancer United

Erika Henningsen – Broadway star and actor supporting Girl Rising

T.J. Holmes – Journalist and media personality

Blake Horstmann – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Matt James – “The Bachelor” star and co-founder of nonprofit ABC Food Tours

Sam Judge – Wife of New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge; supporting KultureCity

Meredith Kopit Levien and Diane Brayton – New York Times CEO and chief legal officer running with 10 other staffers supporting “Run for Reporting” campaign

Allison Kucharczyk – co-host of Netflix’s “Couldn’t Agree Less” podcast, creator and interior designer running with Team Maybelline

Jordan Litz – Broadway actor currently starring in “Wicked” on London’s West End

Chloe Lukasiak – “Dance Moms” star supporting TheaterWorksUSA

Patina Miller – Tony Award-winning Broadway star and actor

James Milner – Former Premier League soccer player and England midfielder supporting the James Milner Foundation

Casey Neistat – Content creator, director, and entrepreneur supporting NYRR Team for Kids

N.O.R.E. – Rapper, actor, and media personality; running with his “Run Champs” crew

Oz Pearlman – Mentalist and endurance runner who holds the record for the most miles run in Central Park in a single day

Peloton instructors – Robin Arzón, Mariana Fernandez, Hannah Frankson, Alex Karwoski, Zacharias Niedswiecki, Ash Pryor, Camila Ramón, and Matt Wilpers

Laura Perlongo – Wife of N?v Schulman

P-Lo – Filipino American rapper and producer

Antoni Porowski – Emmy Award winner, New York Times bestselling author, and star of “Queer Eye” and “Best of the World” supporting City Harvest

Carl Radke – “Summer House” star and entrepreneur supporting Release Recovery

Rich Roll – Plant-based ultra-endurance athlete and podcaster

Nev Schulman – “Catfish: The TV Show” creator and host

Hannah Ann Sluss – “The Bachelor” star running with Team Nanit

Andrew Spencer – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star

Mychal Threets – Librarian and “Reading Rainbow” star supporting CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation

Benjamin Walker – Actor and Broadway star

Cory Wharton – Television personality, entrepreneur, and content creator supporting The Children’s Heart Foundation

List via NYRR.

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