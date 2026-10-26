Chris Brown Avoids Jail Time, Receives Suspended Sentence in London Nightclub Assault Case

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on July 11, 2025 in London, England. The R&B singer is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. Brown and his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, pled not guilty at a hearing in June
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Chris Brown is avoiding immediate jail time following his sentencing in a London nightclub assault case.

The 37-year-old singer received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday (October 26), according to AP and Reuters.

The sentence means Chris will not have to serve prison time immediately, although he could be sent to prison if he commits another offense during the suspension period.

The case stems from a February 19, 2023 incident at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair neighborhood involving music producer Abraham Diaw.

Chris pleaded guilty to affray in July 2026. The offense involves using or threatening unlawful violence that would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their safety.

During Monday’s hearing, the court was shown surveillance footage of Chris repeatedly striking Abraham with a tequila bottle, including twice in the head.

Judge Tony Baumgartner described the attack as “plainly dangerous,” noting that the use of a glass bottle could have resulted in more serious injuries.

Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on October 26, 2026 in London, England. The R&B singer and his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, pled guilty to affray in July, while earlier charges of assault and grievous bodily harm have been dropped. The charges related to an incident involving music producer Abraham Diaw at a London nightclub in 2023

According to ITV News, the judge also stressed that Chris‘ fame and professional success did not entitle him to special treatment in court.

However, the judge considered mitigating factors, including Chris‘ guilty plea, stable employment, charitable work and the absence of recent convictions.

Prosecutors dropped additional charges, including assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, following his guilty plea to affray.

Chris‘ friend and vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, also known as HoodyBaby, also pleaded guilty to affray. He received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Both men were ordered to pay £1,500 (about $2,000) in court costs, according to ITV News.

During the hearing, Chris‘ attorney, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins, conveyed an apology on his behalf to those who were present at the nightclub.

Abraham was treated at a London hospital for injuries to his head and knee following the incident.

Chris was previously arrested in Manchester in May 2025 in connection with the case. He was later released on bail after providing £5 million (about $6.6 million) in security, allowing him to continue his Breezy Bowl XX tour.

You can read about Chrisoriginal arrest in the United Kingdom in May 2025.

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