Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split After 4 Years Together: Watch the Emotional Video Statement

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Chrishell Stause and G Flip stock image with yellow lightning bolt between them
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Chrishell Stause and G Flip have broken up.

The 45-year-old Selling Sunset star revealed the split in an emotional video posted to her account. She added she’s “going through it,” and she will “always love G.” They were together over four years.

The two previously married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2023, and once again tied the knot in a second ceremony last year. They first confirmed their romance in 2022.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in a past red carpet appearance to announce their breakup

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are now longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other,” Chrishell began.

Chrishell continued, “I am in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information and reasons. I’m sure, just like always, with time, you get the lessons you’re meant to get.”

She added, “And I know that will happen, and I’m gonna heal…definitely never doing this again. I just felt like you guys deserved than a cold written statement, because you’ve been so supportive and so loving. We really appreciate that.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in a past red carpet appearance to announce their breakup

Chrishell seemed emotional as the video continued on, stating, “I don’t know what else to say you guys. I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself,” she said, while breaking down.

Chrishell added, “I just have to heal…and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful. I swing big. I miss.”

She ended the video with, “This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy, and I wish that for both of us.”

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