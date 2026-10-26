Chrishell Stause’s Ex Jason Oppenheim Offers Support Amid G Flip Split: ‘I’m Always There For You’

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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A side-by-side photo shows Jason Oppenheim on the left and Chrishell Stause on the right.
Credit: Getty Images

Jason Oppenheim is showing support to his ex Chrishell Stause amid the news that she and G Flip have split after more than four years together.

Chrishell shared an emotional Instagram video on Monday (October 26) announcing their breakup. They married in Las Vegas in 2023 and tied the knot again in another ceremony last year.

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are now longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other,” Chrishell said in the video.

What did Jason Oppenheim say in response to Chrishell Stause’s video?

In response, Jason, who the Selling Sunset star dated right before G Flip, left a sweet message for her in the comments section.

“I’m really sorry to hear this,” he wrote. “I’m thinking of you and sending you my love. You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed.”

He continued, “There’s probably nothing anyone can say to make you feel better right now, it might just take some time to process. But please know that you’re very loved and I’m always there for you no matter what.”

Jason Oppenheim's comment on Chrishell Stause's video.

G Flip has also spoken out about the split after Chrishell announced it.

When did Jason and Chrishell date?

Jason was also an original member of the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset and appears on its spinoff series Selling the OC. He is the president of the real estate brokerage, the Oppenheim Group.

He and Chrishell dated in 2021 and their relationship was featured on the show, as well as their eventual breakup.

Jason was not the only celeb to share supportive comments on the post, as Alison Holker, Chris Appleton, and Kaitlyn Bristowe also left kind sentiments.

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