‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Claim Pros Mark Ballas & Witney Carson Refused to Work Together During Season 21

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Mark Ballas and Witney Carson in 2014 on the right, and the PenaVegas on the left on the Empire State Building
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Alexa and Carlos PenaVega competed during season 21 of Dancing with the Stars, and they made an allegation about their respective pro dancers at the time.

Alexa was paired with Mark Ballas and Carlos was paired with Witney Carson. If you don’t know, Alexa finished in sixth place that season and Carlos finished in fourth place.

They Alleged Mark Ballas and Witney Carson Refused to Be in the Same Room

“At the time, Witney and Mark were not getting along at all. They refused to be in the same room together,” Alexa said on the “LexLos” podcast.

“The whole point of doing the show was, ‘We’re going to go in, and we’re going to do this together as much as possible.’ And the second we go in, boom, Mark and Witney refused to be in a room together,” she added.

“We thought we were going to be rehearsing in the same room, and now we have to be so separate. We have to dance around whatever’s going on with them,” she shared.

Carlos Reflected on the Partnerships

Carlos then shared his thoughts on both of their partners.

He added, “He’s very creative, and he wants to do things outside the box, which require a lot of work. Listen, I had a great work ethic with Witney. She put up with a lot ’cause it was really hard, but we had a lot of fun.”

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