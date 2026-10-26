‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Winner Odds Shift Ahead of Double Elimination – See Who’s Favored to Win!

Credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is heading into another big night of competition, and the latest predictions reveal which celebrities are favored to win!

The ABC dancing competition returns on Tuesday (October 27) for “Horror Movie Night,” which will feature a double elimination.

Last week’s “Dedication Night” saw all 10 remaining couples advance, with no one eliminated. However, two celebrities will be sent home during this week’s episode.

With the competition heating up, traders on prediction market Kalshi are continuing to predict who will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

One celebrity has strengthened their position as the clear favorite, climbing from a 54% chance of winning last week to 63% in the latest snapshot.

Meanwhile, another star has made a significant jump, while several contestants have seen their chances decrease.

The predictions could shift again following Tuesday’s performances and double elimination.

NOTE: These percentages are based on Kalshi’s prediction market as of Monday, October 26, 2026, at approximately 12:25 p.m. ET.

Click through to see which remaining Dancing With the Stars Season 35 contestants are currently favored to win, ranked from lowest to highest odds…

Posted To:ABC Amber Glenn Connor Wood Dancing With the Stars Disney Plus Ezra Frech Harry Shum Jr. Jackson Olson Jenna Dewan Julia Stiles Kalshi Maura Higgins Tatyana Ali Television Tyler Cameron