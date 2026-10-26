Drew Barrymore & Kristen Bell Remove Makeup, Hair Extensions During TV Interview

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Drew Barrymore and Kristen Bell reunited on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared a candid moment.

The 51-year-old host and the 46-year-old Nobody Wants This star removed all of their makeup and hair extensions to talk about beauty expectations and social media in the Monday (October 26) episode of the talk show.

“You were the inspiration for me suggesting this because there’s no other show you could do this on,” Kristen said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna go on another talk show and take out my hair extensions.’ They’re gonna be like, ‘Could you… Maybe that’s not how we’re gonna do this talk show.’”

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Kristen Bell and Drew Barrymore went bare-faced on air

Once Kristen started unclipping her extensions, Drew did the same.

“I feel like I came to this conclusion a couple years ago when my girls started wanting to experiment with makeup and appearances and I thought, ‘I need to frame this well,’” the Veronica Mars alum said. 

She continued, “So I said, you know what, makeup and dressing and fashion, it’s not about concealment, it’s about creativity. And for some reason when I taught that to them, I also finally heard it for the first time myself.” 

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Kristen shares how she wants to teach her daughters about beauty standards

Kristen has two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, with her husband Dax Shepard.

She opened up about wanting other people to realize that makeup isn’t “mandatory” and said she doesn’t “do a full beat” just to take a photo for social media.

“For me, it’s just like… I wasn’t born with makeup on. I’ll survive if I post something on social media without makeup on, and I want other girls, anybody, to feel that it’s not mandatory,” she added.

Kristen also said Dax is supportive of their kid’s decisions regarding beauty.

“He’s actually much better at it than I am, but I mean, in truth, they’re 11 and 13, so we haven’t dealt with anything like insane,” she said. “They haven’t wanted to leave the house not wearing pants or something, but I think just getting them comfortable with internal validation as opposed to external validation is one of the key building blocks because, honestly, I don’t know, I don’t know what my girls are gonna be.”

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