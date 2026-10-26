G Flip Speaks Out After Wife Chrishell Stause Announces Their Split

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G Flip is breaking their silence after wife Chrishell Stause announced their split.

The 45-year-old Selling Sunset star revealed the split in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account. She added she’s “going through it,” and she will “always love G.” They were together over four years.

The two previously married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2023, and once again tied the knot in a second ceremony last year. They first confirmed their romance in 2022.

Shortly after Chrishell shared the news, G Flip, 33, took to their Instagram to share a brief message.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together,” the Australian musician wrote. “I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.”

G Flip continued, “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

You can find out more about what Chrishell Stause said about her split from G Flip here.

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