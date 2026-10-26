George Takei Remembers ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Walter Koenig, His Best Man, After His Death at 90

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Actors Walter Koenig and George Takei smile together on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Koenig on the left holding a framed star plaque while wearing a grey suit and fedora, and Takei on the right wearing a dark navy blazer and striped button-down shirt.
Credit: Getty Images

George Takei is paying tribute to Walter Koenig, his longtime friend and Star Trek co-star who passed away on Monday.

The actor died on Sunday (October 25) at his home in North Hollywood, California, at the age of 90. He was best known for playing Russian navigator Ensign Pavel Chekov on Star Trek. His representative attributed his death to old age, though a specific medical cause has not been revealed.

Actor George Takei smiles warmly on the left while actor Walter Koenig speaks into a microphone on the right, captured from the chest up against a black background during a stage panel or event.

George Takei pays tribute to Walter Koenig in a touching Instagram post

“My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today,” George wrote in his heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date,” he shared.

He went on to praise Walter as “more than Chekov,” sharing he was also a “writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend.”

“To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too. Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course,” George concluded.

Our thoughts go out to Walter‘s loved ones at this time. RIP.

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