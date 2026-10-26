Gisele Bundchen Insider Reveals How She Feels About Tom Brady Dating Rumors Amid Candice Swanepoel News

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Tom Brady‘s name has been making headlines over the last few days and now, a Gisele Bundchen insider is speaking out.

A report emerged over the weekend that the 46-year-old retired quarterback is dating Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel amid separate rumors about model Joan Smalls.

If you don’t know, the 46-year-old supermodel lives in Miami, Florida with her husband, Joaquim Valente, and their baby. She co-parents Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with Tom.

How Does Gisele Bundchen Feel About the Tom Brady Relationship Rumors?

An insider spoke with People amid all the headlines.

“Tom’s the father of her children, and she wants the best for him. She’s not focused on who he’s dating. She’s in a very happy place and really enjoying her life. She loves living in Miami and having another baby has brought her so much joy. She’s very happy with the life she’s built,” the insider told the mag.

So far, Tom has not confirmed the new romance rumors. By the way, Tom has now dated four Victoria’s Secret models, including 2 past Angels.

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