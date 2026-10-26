Gisele Bundchen Insider Reveals How She Feels About Tom Brady Dating Rumors Amid Candice Swanepoel News

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attends "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City
Credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s name has been making headlines over the last few days and now, a Gisele Bundchen insider is speaking out.

A report emerged over the weekend that the 46-year-old retired quarterback is dating Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel amid separate rumors about model Joan Smalls.

If you don’t know, the 46-year-old supermodel lives in Miami, Florida with her husband, Joaquim Valente, and their baby. She co-parents Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with Tom.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

How Does Gisele Bundchen Feel About the Tom Brady Relationship Rumors?

An insider spoke with People amid all the headlines.

“Tom’s the father of her children, and she wants the best for him. She’s not focused on who he’s dating. She’s in a very happy place and really enjoying her life. She loves living in Miami and having another baby has brought her so much joy. She’s very happy with the life she’s built,” the insider told the mag.

So far, Tom has not confirmed the new romance rumors. By the way, Tom has now dated four Victoria’s Secret models, including 2 past Angels.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2025 in London, England.
Alex Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations: Her Biggest Controversy, If She Stages Paparazzi Photos, & a Detail About Post-Pregnancy Body

Jennifer Lawrence had a lot to say in her latest interview! The 36-year-old Oscar winner was the latest guest on […]
  1. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Delena reunion
    Demi Lovato

    Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Recreate Their Iconic 2008 Vlogs 18 Years Later for Rare Beauty Collaboration
  2. Taylor Swift and Prince William selfie
    Jason Kelce

    Travis Kelce Reacts to Prince William Trying to Cut Him Out of Taylor Swift Selfie
  3. Dakota Johnson in 2024 against an orange backdrop on the left, Machine Gun Kelly on the right against a black background
    Candid Photos

    Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Meet Up Amid Continued Romance Rumors (Photos)
  4. Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' at Microsoft Theater on November 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
    Hunger Games

    Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Are Officially Returning to ‘Hunger Games’ as Katniss Everdeen & Peeta Mellark