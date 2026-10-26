Harry Styles Releases ‘Coming Up Roses’ Music Video, Fans React to Its Mysterious Meaning – Watch Now!

Oct 26, 2026 2 min read
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Harry Styles Coming Up Roses Music Video
Credit: YouTube / Harry Styles

Harry Styles has released the music video for “Coming Up Roses,” and fans are already trying to figure out what it all means!

The 32-year-old singer premiered the new visual on Monday (October 26), marking the latest music video from his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The video reunites Harry with directing duo Bradley & Pablo, who previously worked with him on the music videos for “Watermelon Sugar” and “Late Night Talking.”

This time, Harry finds himself in an unusual dance class filled with people of different ages and backgrounds, including a bride and a man wearing a neck brace.

The video features the singer participating in a series of dances as the group switches partners throughout the performance.

The unusual imagery has already sparked discussion among fans about what the video is supposed to represent.

On Reddit, fans are discussing the video’s possible meaning, with some interpreting the dancing as a metaphor for relationships and the search for a partner.

One fan suggested the video reflects the vulnerability of putting yourself out there and trying to find someone to connect with.

Others have questioned why the emotional ballad was paired with such an unconventional visual, while some viewers praised Harry for keeping his music videos unexpected.

The singer has not publicly confirmed a specific interpretation of the video’s storyline.

However, he previously opened up about the song’s meaning during an interview with Zane Lowe.

As we previously reported, Harry revealed that “Coming Up Roses” actually began as an attempt to write a Christmas song.

He ultimately described it as a love song about appreciating relationships even when they don’t last forever.

The music video arrives just days before Harry concludes his 30-night Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden with two special Harryween concerts on October 30 and 31.

The singer also announced that a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single for “Coming Up Roses” is available to preorder.

His Together, Together tour will continue in 2027, with special guests including Kylie Minogue, Tinashe, Caroline Polachek, Lainey Wilson and Tears for Fears scheduled for select shows.

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