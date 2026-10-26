Hilary Duff Talks Music Comeback, Returning to the Stage, Her ‘Holiday Things’ EP & Reclaiming the ‘With Love’ Dance: Read Her ‘Paper’ Magazine Highlights

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Hilary Duff is opening up about her big comeback year!

The 39-year-old singer and actress has been riding the high over the past year since announcing her music comeback after ten years away.

Hilary dropped the first single, “Mature,” from her first album in ten years back in November, and the album, luck… or something, was released earlier this year. Since then, she returned to the stage on the Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, playing intimate shows in select cities, followed by her The Lucky Me Tour, which she has been performing on across the world.

She then extended the tour through November 2027, and has released a song for The Cat in the Hat movie, and just dropped a Christmas EP, Holiday Things.

In a new cover feature for Paper magazine, Hilary opened up about music comeback, revisiting old songs, returning to the stage and more.

Keep reading inside for all of the highlights from her Paper interview…

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