How Long Have Tom Brady & Candice Swanepoel Been Dating? More Insider Details Revealed

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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Candice Swanepoel on the Victoria's Secret Runway on the left, Tom Brady in a booth speaking on stage on the right
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A few more sources are speaking out about Tom Brady‘s relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

It was first rumored that the 49-year-old retired NFL quarterback and 38-year-old former VS Angel were an item amid fellow model Joan Smalls‘ comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram account.

Candice Swanepoel at the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2026

How Long Have Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Been Dating?

“They’ve been dating for a while now,” an insider told People.

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient. They’re spending a lot of time together,” they added.

Candice Swanepoel at the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2026

How Have Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady Avoided Being Photographed Together?

A second source added, “Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”

Tom has now dated four Victoria’s Secret models, including 2 past Angels.

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