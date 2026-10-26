‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Tickets Go on Sale This Week, Early Screenings Announced as Stars Greet Fans in NYC

Credit: Lionsgate

Fans of The Hunger Games will have a chance to see the highly anticipated Sunrise on the Reaping movie before its official release date!

Lionsgate announced on Monday (October 26) that tickets for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will go on sale Wednesday (October 28), with special early-access screenings taking place two days before the movie’s nationwide theatrical release.

Meanwhile, stars Whitney Peak, Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace are continuing their press tour in New York City.

The three actors were photographed greeting fans outside the Today show studios on Monday (October 26). Whitney signed autographs and posed for photos with fans, with her co-stars also joining in.

The new appearances come as excitement builds for the upcoming movie, which takes viewers back to Panem decades before the events of the original Hunger Games films.

When Do Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets officially go on sale Wednesday, October 28, at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, according to the movie’s ticket-sale announcement.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the regular theatrical release as well as special early-access screenings.

You can check participating theaters and available showtimes through Fandango or your local theater’s website.

The official nationwide release date is Friday, November 20.

How Can Fans See Sunrise on the Reaping Early?

Lionsgate has announced special early-access screenings beginning Wednesday, November 18, at 6 p.m. local time at participating U.S. theaters.

That’s two days before the movie’s official November 20 release.

The early screenings will be offered in premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, Cinemark XD, Regal RPX and AMC Prime, depending on the theater.

Not every location will offer an early screening, so fans should check local listings when ticket sales begin.

Joseph stars as a younger Haymitch Abernathy, the character previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original films.

Mckenna plays Maysilee Donner, a fellow District 12 tribute, while Whitney portrays Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend.

The new movie, directed by Francis Lawrence, takes place 24 years before the original Hunger Games story and follows Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The star-studded cast also includes Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Earlier this month, Joseph and Mckenna met fans during the movie’s press tour in Sydney, Australia.

Lionsgate also recently released 14 character posters featuring the movie’s cast.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters November 20, with select early screenings November 18.

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