Is David Muir Single or Married? What We Know About the ABC Anchor’s Relationship Status

Oct 26, 2026 1 min read
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David Muir stock photo
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David Muir is one of the most popular journalists on television and you can see him on your TV screens nightly on ABC.

The 52-year-old ABC World News Tonight anchor has been with the network since 2013 and he has been the lead anchor since Diane Sawyer‘s exit a decade ago. He’s also a co-anchor on 20/20.

So, what do we know about David‘s relationship status?

David Muir stock photo

To be honest, not much!

David has never publicly dated anyone and he also has never commented on his sexuality, despite plenty of rumors swirling online. People are likely searching to find either his “wife” or “husband” because of the rumors.

David does not appear to be married and he doesn’t wear a ring on that finger, so we can assume he has not tied the knot.

While he is seemingly not in a relationship, David IS a dad – to his beloved dog Axel!

David is also a devoted uncle and is often posting about the accomplishments of his six nieces and three nephews.

You can follow David on Instagram at @davidmuirabc.

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